Senior VP for Communications and IA

Date: January 6, 2025

I am delighted to share with you the news that Nicky Burridge has accepted the Seminary’s invitation to serve as the Senior Vice President for Communications and Institutional Advancement for both Virginia Theological Seminary and The General Theological Seminary.

Nicky has brought exceptional management expertise to the world of Communications and has raised the profile of the two seminaries in the Episcopal and Anglican world. We are looking forward to her bringing these gifts to the world of Institutional Advancement.

Nicky is excited to work with the team in Institutional Advancement and build on the strong legacy of Vice President Linda Dienno. She anticipates taking the Lake Institute on Faith and Giving’s Executive Certificate in Religious Fundraising.

The Very Rev. Ian S. Markham, Ph.D.

Dean and President of Virginia Theological Seminary and the President of The General Theological Seminary

