Lifelong Learning at Virginia Theological Seminary announces Samantha Clare as next Coordinator of Forma Evangelism

Date: January 31, 2025

The Department of Lifelong Learning at Virginia Theological Seminary announced that Samantha Clare has been appointed Coordinator of Forma Evangelism. Clare will officially begin this role on February 1, 2025. Forma, a ministry of Lifelong Learning, is the Network for Christian Formation for The Episcopal Church and beyond.

Clare has a long association with Forma, having served on the Forma Advisory Council and most recently as Curriculum Developer for the new Forma Certificate in Christian Formation. She has served The Episcopal Church in a variety of contexts, including as a small church volunteer, camp counselor, college ministry, and director of lifelong formation.

“The open search for a new Coordinator of Forma Evangelism attracted a pool of remarkable candidates from which the search committee selected Samantha,” said Vice President for Lifelong Learning Lisa Kimball, Ph.D., “At a time when so much about being church in North America is uncertain, Samantha’s calm, deeply faithful posture as a follower of Jesus will lend Forma stability and strength.”

In her role as Coordinator for Forma Evangelism, Clare will be responsible for oversight of the Forma network as well as a regular contributor to the Christian Formation resources and services offered by Lifelong Learning.

Clare has had a busy practice as an independent consultant, advising Episcopal parishes and organizations on communications and curriculum development. Youth ministry has been a particular focus, having served as a youth ministry leader in both Episcopal parishes and on a college campus. She is co-author of These Are Our Bodies, Talking Faith and Sexuality at Church and Home: High School Curriculum.

Clare is in her final semester of the M.Div. program at Bexley Seabury Seminary where she has focused her studies on formation and discipleship. She currently works for Episcopal Camps and Conferences in operations administration.

A resident of Hattiesburg, MS, along with her poet husband Adam Clay and their three children, Clare describes herself as “an Episcopal seminarian specializing in progressive Christian formation and discipleship. Resource and curriculum development are of particular interest to me as well as sustainable ministry design.” She also describes “a love for facilitating engagements centered on spiritual growth.”

The mission of Lifelong Learning at Virginia Theological Seminary is to connect, nurture, and highlight communities of faithful practice. It is a multi-faceted department grounded in theology and research-based practices to provide transformation learning for courageous leadership in a changing church.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Carolyn Crouch

Program and Communications Administrator

Lifelong Learning at VTS

ccrouch@vts.edu

