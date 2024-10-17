Virginia Theological Seminary confers four honorary doctoral degrees

Date: October 17, 2024

Virginia Theological Seminary (VTS) has conferred four honorary degrees on alumni in recognition of their service to The Episcopal Church.

A Doctor of Divinity, honoris causa was conferred on The Rt. Rev. Carrie Schofield-Broadbent ’03, Bishop of the Diocese of Maryland; The Rt. Rev. Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner ’13, Bishop of the Diocese of Nevada; The Rt. Rev. Douglas F. Scharf ’04, Bishop of the Diocese of Southwest Florida; and The Rt. Rev. Phyllis A. Spiegel ’04, Bishop of the Diocese of Utah.

Bishop Schofield-Broadbent was recognized for her work in reconciliation and restoration, and her compassion and courage to help a healing world move into the future. Bishop Gardner was honored for her passion for ministry to young adults, and helping people find the engagement and relationship they seek in the church and in their faith. Bishop Scharf was recognized for his leadership to the church and his vision to grow lay and ordained leaders in the knowledge, mission, and love of God. Bishop Spiegel was honored for her work as a truth-teller, gospel proclaimer, and justice orienteer, and embodying the spirit of “Becoming Beloved Community.”

The degrees were awarded at an Evensong with Sermon and Academic Convocation in VTS’ Immanuel Chapel on October 15, 2024. Bishops Scharf and Spiegel were supported by members of their class, who were celebrating their 20th anniversary since graduation. Five members of the Class of 2004 have been consecrated as bishops, including The Rt. Rev. Paula E. Clark ’04, Bishop of the Diocese of Chicago, who led the concluding prayers at the service.

The Very Rev. Ian S. Markham, Ph.D., Dean and President of VTS, said: “It is a true joy to celebrate the ministry of those who have graduated from Virginia Theological Seminary and are now serving the Church in the office of Bishop. Such ministry is often marked by challenge and stress. This honorary doctoral recognizes the remarkable journey they have traveled thus far, while also serving as an invitation to live into the teaching office of Bishop in the future. These Bishops stand ready to make a profound impact on the strength and vitality of The Episcopal Church. For their faithful work and witness, I am deeply grateful.”

